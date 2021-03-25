POLICE want your help after a window was damaged by a brick in Neyland's Kensington Road.
Police said: "Officers are investigating a report of criminal damage that occurred at around 9pm on Monday evening, March 22, whereby a brick was thrown through a window of a property in Kensington Road, Neyland."
Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police, quoting reference: DPP/3856/22/03/2021/02/C.
Police can be contacted either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired, then text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.