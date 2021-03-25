A better understanding of the Senedd elections, is hoping to be achieved in an 'ask the candidate event', set up by the group Project Pembroke Dock.

In particular they are targeting young people, since it is the first time 16 and 17 year olds will be able to vote in the May elections.

Their three day event will begin on Monday, April 5, and will run through till Wednesday, April 7.

Each day will hold different activities, via a live stream where people can find out more about the Carmarthen West, and South Pembrokeshire Senedd representatives, plus the purpose of their vote.

Project Pembroke Dock was set up in June last year, it is made up of a group of people who take on different tasks around town, and is used to express ideas and plans for the future of their community.

The founder of the group Rhian Cowen is urging local businesses to get involved too, and said:

"I’m really hoping the 16-20 year olds get involved as it’s so important that their voices are heard, but there are plenty of ways people of all ages can help make this event a success and hopefully a regular event for the local area when big elections happen!

The ask the candidate event is in partnership with Pembs Coffee and Dragon Technology Wales. They want people to set up Twitch accounts to join the live streaming event, and will announce when they are going live on the Project Pembroke Dock facebook page.

For more information contact their email address at askthecandidateswales@gmail.com, and to join the event follow this link - https://www.twitch.tv/askthecandidateswales.