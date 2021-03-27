Milford Haven Marina is celebrating its 30th anniversary this year, and the team want your stories to celebrate the occasion.
The Marina is asking for local people from all generations to submit their stories to help capture the rich history of the development across the last three decades.
Since it was built in 1991, the Marina has evolved and expanded from its initial 225 berths to now offering over 300.
The team at the Marina wants to collect stories from everybody about the rich history of the marina to celebrate their milestone with the campaign #MilfordMarina30.
Lucy Wonnacott, marketing manager for the Port of Milford Haven commented: “We are so proud and excited to be able to celebrate 30 years of Milford Marina! It is a key element in the exciting Waterfront development here in Milford Haven, and is home to so many brilliant stories.
We want to celebrate those stories, and the community that have helped make it so successful. Please do get in touch with us, we hope you will join us on a historical voyage as we celebrate 30 years of Milford Marina!”
If you have any memories or photos of Milford Marina from the last 30 years, please contact Naomi Hunt at naomi.hunt@mhpa.co.uk or call Milford Marina on 01646 696 312.