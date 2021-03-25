The Government is being urged to consider an “alcolock” system in cars to curb drink-driving in the UK.

The alcolock would require drivers to blow into a breath-testing instrument in their car which is connected to the vehicle ignition system to prevent it from starting if the driver is over the limit.

The Government is facing increasing pressure to tackle drink-driving on UK roads.

Last year, figure from the Department for Transport revealed a 3 per cent rise in drink-drive crashes in the UK.

The figures meant that around one in 20 of all reported crashes in 2018 involved a drink driver.

A report from the Parliamentary Advisory Council for Transport Safety (PACTS) and IAM RoadSmart highlights how the use of alcolocks would have a positive impact on road safety.

The PACTS report mirrors recent research by IAM RoadSmart of over 2,000 motorists, which reveals overwhelming support from drivers to fit alcolocks in all new cars.

90 per cent of motorists support all new cars having built-in technology that immobilises the vehicle if the driver is over the limit.

‘Alcolocks’, or alcohol ignition locks, work in a similar way to conventional breathalyser tests used by police.

From next year, all new cars sold in Europe will be ‘alcolock enabled’ but it is up to the Government to decide how they will be used.

IAM RoadSmart has previously stated they will be a useful tool to get drink drive offenders back to safer driving after a ban.

Neil Greig, IAM RoadSmart Director of Policy and Research said: “Worldwide, integrating technology, such as alcolocks, with rehabilitation courses, has been shown to be the most effective way to stop drink drive reoffending and reduce crashes.

“Since 2010, there have been around 240 deaths a year in Great Britain involving a driver over the legal drink driving limit and in contrast to the previous decade, no progress has been made in reducing these numbers.”

He added: “The evidence is clear. Nearly all motorists want new cars fitted with alcolocks to help stop the daily carnage on UK roads from drink driving and this latest PACTS report is even further endorsement.”