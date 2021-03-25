Funding just shy of £10 million for Wales' biodiversity means that the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park will benefit from extra provisions.
Projects like the people, path and pollinators project, which focuses on biodiversity will have the opportunity to apply for grants between £50,000 - £500,000 from Monday, April 12.
Work to conserve the natural environment, plan controlling development, and more requires the dedication of wardens, estate workers and volunteers, who usually take up the second largest portion of the parks funding. The biggest portion of the funding usually goes towards promoting learning, and understanding in their area.
To find out more about the distribution of funding, within the UK's national parks visit https://secure.nationalparks.uk/students/wholooksafternationalparks/costsandspending.
All protected natural sites in Wales will benefit from this boost which was announced yesterday, Wednesday, March 24.
Lesley Griffiths, the Minister for Environment, Energy and Rural Affairs, said:
"Wales along with the rest of the world faces a nature crisis, with the state of our wildlife and natural habitats declining, threatening extinction to some of our most iconic species.
"The funding Welsh Government has provided to the protected site network is a vital step in protecting and restoring these areas, and helping us to strengthen resilient ecological networks."
The Welsh Government provided this 'Nature Network Fund' in order to improve the condition and connectivity of Wales’ network of protected land and marine sites. Animal welfare comes under this bracket, and Pembrokeshire will be able to continue their work with species such as the otter, bottlenose dolphin and grey seal.