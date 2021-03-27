A licensing application for marquee use at a country house near Narberth was withdrawn after objections from neighbours.

Cilrhiw House is a Georgian property at Princes Gate surrounded by a large garden and its owners had applied to Pembrokeshire County Council for a premises licence to allow wedding receptions, private parties and show films in a marquee outside.

Applicants David and Jackie Jones have owned Narberth’s Plas Hydref Hotel for 25 years and plan to use Cilrhiw House as a high-end, whole-house holiday let.

The marquee would allow for events such as wedding reception or private parties.

Members of the council’s licensing committee heard that following discussions with neighbours marquee events would be limited to four a year but at the meeting, after hearing from objectors, applicant Jackie Jones said the marquee proposal would be withdrawn completely.

“We can see it’s not ideal for anybody, said Mrs Jones, adding they “were not wanting to impede on anybody’s way of life.”

The application had been for 1am and 2am on the weekends, but this has been reduced to 11pm following discussion with pollution control, a report to committee states.

A number of objections were received relating to noise and road and access safety, with five properties using the same road onto the Cilrhiw estate, which although rural is “not isolated.”

The licence, as approved, will allow for those hiring the property to hire in chefs and caterers for their stay.