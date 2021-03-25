Police have issued an appeal to anyone who knows anything about an attempted break in on Langford Road, Haverfordwest.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: “Sometime between 7am on Saturday, March 20 and 7am on Sunday March 21, attempts have been made to gain access to a property in Langford Road, Haverfordwest.
"Anyone with information that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police either online at: bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
“If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.”