Aspiring builds tradesman, Ross Vincent from Pembroke Dock has been short listed for an award, at the Apprenticeship Awards Cymru 2021.

These awards are said to be the highlight of the year for apprentice tradesmen in Wales. They showcase businesses and individuals who have excelled on the Welsh Government’s apprenticeship, and traineeship programmes during these unprecedented times.

18 year old Vincent will be a part of a group of 35 finalists, competing in 12 categories for awards. The winners will be announced at a virtual awards ceremony on Monday, April 29.

In his category he will be competing against two other people, for the award of traineeships learner of the year (engagement).

After failing to complete a previous course in Pembrokeshire College, Ross moved into a traineeship in brickwork, and said the hands on, practical work suited him better, and allowed him to learn from industry professionals.

Since then he has completed his level 1 traineeship in bricklaying, and gone on to secure an apprenticeship with Evan Pritchard Contractors in Haverfordwest, where his father, Carl, is a site manager.

Ross Vincent said:

"Through the employability sessions, I realised how important it is to get a job and work hard in life to get the things you want. "I really wanted to succeed, after having made a mistake the year before and, with hard work and the right support from my tutors, I was able to do this."

He also thanked Mark Slaney a mentor on site for teaching him all he knows, Mr. Slaney has been a brick layer for 40 years.

Tom Powell, employability lecturer at Pembrokeshire College, said the traineeships had matured Ross, giving him more confidence to work hard to achieve his goals.

Minister for the Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: "Apprenticeship Awards Cymru provides an excellent opportunity to celebrate and showcase the achievements of all involved, from star apprentices to skilled learning providers.

“I’d like to congratulate all the finalists announced for this year's event and wish each and every one all the best for the future."