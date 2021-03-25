A new Welsh medium primary school and nursery is to be built in Pembroke – and Pembrokeshire County Council would like to hear your thoughts on it.
The authority has launched an engagement exercise online to give people interested in the school an opportunity to share their views. It follows the appointment of a contractor design team earlier this month.
Steven Richards-Downes, the Council’s Director of Education said: "This is a very exciting time for education in Pembroke and Welsh-language provision in the south of the County,”
“Before the contractors start to develop the design, we want to ask for your thoughts on the project. We want to ensure that we provide a school fit for the 21st Century and which represents the vision for Welsh medium education.
“We looking forward to hearing lots of views which will help us shape the future of the school, as well as seeking input from local pupils. Please get involved."
The engagement exercise has a number of simple questions and there is also the opportunity to share further ideas and thoughts, which are welcomed.
Responses need to be submitted by Monday 26th April 2021.
To take part, please go to https://haveyoursay.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/children-schools