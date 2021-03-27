A new independent sixth form is set to open in Haverfordwest in September 2021 which includes an indoor sports facility.

It is the latest addition to Castle School, which relocated to Haverfordwest in 2020.

The new sixth form will offer 20 different A Level subjects and a BTEC in business through bespoke study programmes that include options to study online or in the sixth form.

Students will also get the option to complete work and study placements abroad.

In addition to its main building, the school has a cookery school and performing arts facility in Snowdrop Lane, and a further site on Snowdrop Lane which is being specially converted to create the sixth form centre.

The site will also include an indoor sports facility for whole school use.

The sixth form is designed with flexible study in mind: as well as offering a broad range of subjects and the ability to study online from any location, it will provide instant access study support as well as face to face teaching.

In addition, students will get the option to study for one of their A Levels at Pembrokeshire College, in order to experience a different learning environment.

Harriet Harrison, owner of Castle School and Westward House, says that despite Covid the school is thriving.

Ms Harrison said: “Things have been tricky over the past year, but along with many others we have seen the difficulties of a world of Covid not as an opportunity for excuses but as a time for stepping up, working harder and making things better and stronger wherever possible.

“Our schools are thriving, and despite being desperate to get back to normal, we have used this time to improve our facilities for all the children in our care who are coming back after these long periods of lockdown and remote schooling. We can’t wait to see everyone.”

The launch of the sixth form comes after Castle School, which relocated from Narberth to Haverfordwest in September 2020, took over and refurbished Glenover House, an old ‘gentlemen’s residence’ that had been empty for five years.

Other milestones for Castle School this year include the opening of a second independent school, Westward House, in St Clears and the purchase of a narrow boat, which will be moored on the Avon and Kennet canal.