A natural health hub in Haverfordwest has produced a short film to highlight the increasing threat of plastic pollution which reveals some interesting stats about plastic waste in the UK.

The film identifies a new recycling scheme implemented by Pembrokeshire County Council saw 10% more household waste recycled in 2019/20 than the previous year.

On plastic waste across the UK it reveals:

more than 60% of UK household plastic waste is from bottles such as drinks, milk and toiletries.

71% UK shoppers would be interested in shopping from bagless fruit and vegetable aisles and refill stations.

in 2019, Milk & More, the UK’s biggest doorstep delivery company reported 70,000 new customers asking to have their milk delivered in reusable glass bottles.

Bristol based environmental organisation, City to Sea, have prevented more than 100 million plastic bottles from entering our waste stream through a UK wide water refill mapping scheme.

Lise Matthews, a natural health practitioner who owns The Ark located on Bridge Street Haverfordwest, has a passion for championing plastic reduction in her home town which is also Pembrokeshire's county capital.

She produced a short film titled Reducing plastic waste - Why YOU should care! which highlights the increasing threat of plastic pollution and tries to encourage a change in buying behaviour through the use of refill services.

The key message in the film is to show the community that it is possible to reduce the amount of plastic discarded considerably by making changes to the way they shop.

Consumers are now better informed about the options available to them and in addition to making conscious decisions about reusing bags and choosing plastic-free packaging, they also have access to new methods of shopping such as refill and scoop & weigh stations.

The Ark is the town’s only refill station for products such as shampoo & conditioner, hand soap and washing detergent a scoop and weigh system offering pasta, nuts & seeds, loose leaf tea, cereals and more.

About her passion Lise said: “It is inspiring to see local authorities upping their game to recycle more, saving less from landfill and we are keen to join the campaign, to change behaviour much earlier by educating the community about why they should care and how they can help.

"We made this film to remind people of the challenge and raise awareness of alternative shopping methods that can now be accessed throughout the UK.”

Bristol based City to Sea’s Policy Manager Steve Hynd complimented the film saying: “It’s great to see businesses embracing the ‘Refill Revolution’ and using innovative mediums like this film to communicate with their customers about why they are doing what they do.

"Through opting to refill at businesses like ‘The Ark’ customers can all do their bit in tackling plastic pollution”.

To watch the film and find out more about refill services, visit The Ark website at www.thearkhaverfordwest.co.uk

To discover the global network of places to reduce, reuse and refill, visit www.refill.org.uk.