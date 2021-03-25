Pembrokeshire College is inviting all staff and students to enter a team and take on the challenge of walking, jogging, running, cycling, hand-cycling or wheelchair pushing 2021 miles by the first of July.

It's all to raise £2,021 as part of BRIT 2021 Challenge – a fundraising challenge to support young adult mental health.

Pembrokeshire College is the first College in Wales to have signed up to the challenge, partnering with the British Inspiration Trust (BRIT).

BRIT are hoping that, with the help of the 450 colleges and universities in the UK, they will raise in excess of £1 million for young people’s mental health charities whilst at the same time improving the mental and physical health of all those who take part in the challenge.

Pembrokeshire College is hoping other colleges within Wales will follow their lead and take on the challenge in a combined effort to support the mental health and wellbeing of young people

The funds will go to charities including Papyrus, Student Minds, Nightline Association, Charlie Waller Trust and the British Inspiration Trust.

BRIT exists to support young adult mental health in the UK.

Military Preparation lecturer, Andrew Desborough brought the challenge to the attention of the College and commented: “As course tutor for the Military Preparation Course at Pembrokeshire College, I’ve gained plenty of experience of the teaching and learning challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

"In addition, ‘lockdowns’ have compounded mental health challenges for many people; increasing feelings of anxiety, isolation and fear.

"I see the BRIT 2021 Challenge as a fantastic opportunity for our learner and staff community to work together to improve not only their physical health but also their mental health.”

Andrew continued: “Despite the hopeful future, there’s still uncertainty of what 2021 will bring, and this feel-good fundraising event will definitely provide an opportunity for our College community to work together in an exciting and inclusive initiative.

"It has already brought together both current and former learners in combined teams; motivating each other and working together for a greater good.

“We’ve thoroughly embraced the BRIT 2021 Challenge so that Pembrokeshire College #RaiseHopeChangeLives can contribute to raising vital funds for mental health charities.”

You can track the progress of staff and students, as well as donating to the fundraising effort, via the college's homepage: www.pembrokeshire.ac.uk.

For more information about the British Inspiration Trust go to: www.BritishInspirationTrust.org.uk or to find out more about the BRIT 2021 Challenge go to: www.TheBRITChallenge.org.uk.