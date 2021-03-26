The VC Gallery in Haverfordwest is to receive extra funding as it continues to offer superb support for local veterans during lockdown and beyond.

During the lockdown the VC Gallery supported older veterans to gain digital skills and get online.

The VC also kept in touch with regular phone calls, ran digital art clubs and provided food parcels and welfare checks to their most vulnerable members.

Today they are running a Zoom call with over 90s war veterans from across Pembrokeshire, giving these heroes the opportunity to share their past experiences in the military services which organiser Barry John MBE told me includes WW2, the D-Day landings and the creation of the nuclear bomb.

Mr John said: “The over-90s club was created to make sure these war veterans can get the benefits of social inclusion even in lockdown. We can also get a face-to-face chance to see them and make sure they're ok.

"It’s also a way to meet people. You’re never to old to make new friends."

More funding has been announced for Wales’ specialist mental health service focused exclusively on military veterans, additional funding for Armed Forces Liaison Officers and a new resettlement guide to support people leaving the Armed Forces

It all forms a package of more than £500,000 in Welsh Government support for veterans which will include:

an additional £235,000 annually to fund Veteran National Health Service Wales (VNHSW) from 2021/22 onwards

£275,000 per annum to fund Armed Forces Liaison Officers across Wales until 2023;

£50,000 to train prosthetists in Wales in new technologies;

£120,000 to support military charities in tackling loneliness and social isolation;

£250,000 to support Armed Forces children

Government funding for the VNHSW us now £920,000pa, an increase of 35%.

In addition to creating Highly Specialist Veterans Clinical Lead posts within the service, the additional annual funding for 2021/22 maintains the provision of therapy previously supported for the last 3 years by Help for Heroes across Wales.

Minister for Mental Health, Wellbeing and the Welsh Language Eluned Morgan said: “The Veterans NHS Wales Service is the only national service of its kind in the UK for service related mental health conditions.

“It supports dedicated therapists in each health board to improve the mental health and wellbeing of veterans.

“Veterans can refer themselves and they will receive support from a therapist who has experience specifically in Service-related mental health issues.

“We are committed to supporting this extremely valuable service which benefits veterans of all ages and backgrounds across Wales.”

Deputy Minister for Housing and Local Government Hannah Blythyn said: “In the past year we have delivered a new Veteran’s Railcard in Wales, and the Welsh Government has joined the ‘Great Place to Work for Veterans’ initiative; providing guaranteed interviews for veterans who meet the basic job specifications when applying to join the civil service.

“We know that veterans have an incredibly valuable range of skills that they can contribute to our workplaces and our communities. This package of funding and support is focused on helping them to thrive.

“However, during the pandemic we have seen the challenges of loneliness and isolation increase and I’m really pleased that Welsh Government funding has helped to address this for veterans across Wales.”