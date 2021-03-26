Classic car lover, Mal Powell is setting up an NHS charity run for Withybush Hospital on Sunday, April 11.

Cars will run between set hospitals, and prove a great attraction for onlookers, who are welcomed to donate to the event.

It will begin at 10.30am, at the Fort Road car park close to the South Pembs hospital in Pembroke Dock, and then run through to Haverfordwest Withybush hospital. After that they will make their way past Glangwili hospital in Carmarthen, and return.

Each group participating must plan their own route, and pay their own amount per car. This will make the donation, with all proceeds going to Withybush Hospital. Those interested in taking part should call Mal Powell on 01646 682 619.

Mal Powell said he wanted to raise money for Withybush to spare the NHS pot, and thought it would be a wonderful achievement if cars could go onto other hospitals to promote the event. Adding that there is no official limit to how far the cars could go in this run.

He also wanted to thank Pembrokeshire Classic Cars Club, who have run events similar to this before, and have supported him greatly over the last 15 years.

If you would like to make a donation for this event there are some specific requirements. Mal is asking people to donate the money directly to the bank, sort code 30 16 20, account number 00675687. Funds should also be given with an extra 10 pence, so he can identify the donators. For example if you were to donate £5 you would send over £5.10.