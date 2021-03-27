Recent discoveries have been found on Skokholm Island, dating back 9,000 years, reshaping the history of the island.

Wardens Richard Brown and Giselle Eagle, currently alone on the locked-down island, picked up a smooth rectangular stone from a rabbit hole near the island’s cottage earlier this month, in the shelter of a rock outcrop.

Dr Andrew David, an expert on prehistoric stone tools, said: "The photos were clearly of a late Mesolithic (Middle Stone Age) ‘bevelled pebble,’ a tool thought to have been used in tasks like the preparation of seal hides for making skin-clad watercraft, or for processing foods such as shellfish, among hunter-gatherer communities some 6,000-9,000 years ago.

"Although these types of tools are well known on coastal sites on mainland Pembrokeshire and Cornwall, as well into Scotland and northern France, this is the first example from Skokholm, and the first firm evidence for Late Mesolithic occupation on the island."

He added: "To find an example on Skokholm is exciting."

In addition to finding a second Mesolithic pebble tool the following day, Richard and Giselle also noticed large pieces of coarse pottery being kicked out of the same rabbit holes.

Jody Deacon, curator of prehistoric archaeology at Amgueddfa Cymru - National Museum Wales, recognised their significance.

She noted the fragment from a thick-walled pot with incised lines to likely be the rim of an Early Bronze Age vase urn, an item associated with cremation burials.

Dating at around 3,750 years old, between 2100 BC and 1750 BC, these urns are unusual in west Wales, with this being the first found on the western Pembrokeshire islands.

Dr Toby Driver and Louise Barker of the Royal Commission, Wales, have carried out archaeological surveys on the nearby islands of Skomer, Grassholm and Ramsey.

There are now plans to visit Skokholm later in 2021 with the other experts, as Covid-19 restrictions allow, to explore these exciting finds further.

Dr Toby Driver said: "We know from past aerial surveys and airborne laser scanning by the Royal Commission that Skokholm has the remains of some prehistoric fields and settlements, though none has ever been excavated.

"Now Skokholm is producing some amazing prehistoric finds. It seems we may have an Early Bronze burial mound built over a Middle Stone Age hunter gatherer site, disturbed by rabbits. It’s a sheltered spot, where the island’s cottage now stands, and has clearly been settled for millennia.

"Thanks to the sharp eyes of the wardens we have the first confirmed Mesolithic tools and first Bronze Age pottery from Skokholm. To date we have nothing similar from the larger islands of Skomer or Ramsey.

"Despite lockdown, the Skokholm wardens have been able to share detailed photographs and videos of their daily finds with experts around Wales. It means we can all share in the excitement of these new discoveries."