Megan's Starr Foundation have been raising awareness of their organisation and what they offer to the Pembrokeshire community through many fundraising initiatives.

Megan's Starr help to improve mental health services in Pembrokeshire, through bereavement support, workshops, play therapy, anti-bullying training and advice.

They are currently running their 'Brew Buddies project,' which gives one to one support to young people and parents, as well as funding professional BCAP counselling sessions for young people.

The latest of their initiatives has been a cake raffle, which 37 professional bakers requested to be involved in. The event soon became 'the Pembrokeshire Cake-Tacular.'

The event raised a much-needed £1,200 for the foundation to help continuing to offer mental health support and advice to both the young people and parents within Pembrokeshire.

The funds were vital as Megan's Starr Foundation seek charity status and a premises to undertake their work more efficiently through workshops and seminars.

A spokesperson said: "The impact of the pandemic on the community has been exponential, and we have seen a great increase in the demand for help. We have been instrumental all throughout lockdown and have taken the opportunity in reaching families, helping to alleviate the stress and anxiety caused through loneliness, isolation. We have encouraged everyone to engage in an open, honest dialogue with their friends and loved ones, to demonstrate compassion and kindness, and to practice self-care by exercising, meditating, and consuming the news in measured doses.

"We have reached out to those who may be isolated and need the extra support. We hope that these actions can save lives and positively change our collective culture surrounding mental health for the long-term. We hope these tools can help to spread positive messages of hope, compassion, mental health care and suicide prevention.

"We would like to take the opportunity to thank each and every person who supported us by buying tickets, and especially the amazing talented bakers who gave up both their time and products to help make the Cake-Tacular such a huge success."

To find out more about the foundation, visit their website at www.megansstarr.com.