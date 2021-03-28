Two former students of Milford Haven School have made a generous donation to the pupils at their local store.
The new 'Sugar Loaf' on Milford Haven Marina is run by two local men who are keen to support their community, including their former school.
The Milford Haven community has supported them and so they wanted to give something back.
They have donated over 200 vouchers for their deli and bakery shop to distribute among pupils of the school.
A group of media students made their way to the Marina, where they recorded a short film, including interviews with the owners.
The short film became an inspirational piece to help raise aspirations among young people, showing an example of what can be achieved through dedication and hard work.
A school spokesperson said: "This is an incredible act of kindness, and a fantastic example of the true community spirit that exists in Milford."
Headteacher of Milford Haven School, Ms Morris, said: “ 'Nobody looks after their own like the people of Milford Haven, and we are so proud to be part of a community that raises each other up and shares in our successes with those that helped us on our journey to achieve greatness.”
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment