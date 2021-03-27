Haverfordwest Rotary club have so far received over 45 laptops or tablets from members of the community after their successful appeal for redundant devices.
The laptops and tablets are currently being refurnished and repurposed for school use with the help of the education department at Pembrokeshire County Council.
Roger Howells and Peter O'Shea of Haverfordwest Rotary Club presented the first of the devices to Wiston School, accepted by headteacher Sarah James and secretary Wendy Macgarvie.
The donated laptops come complete with MiFi units, meaning that children with no access to the internet at home can still communicate with the school.
Laptops give children the opportunity to take advantage of a full screen for their education, as some children can only access their parents' phone screen.
The donating of the devices also helps families with children in different year groups, as more devices alleviates any sharing problems.
Haverfordwest Rotary Club are delighted to be part of a national collection of organisations which has been recognised on the BBC's ‘MakeADifference’ website.
Haverfordwest Rotary, along with Haverfordwest Soroptimists are still collecting redundant laptops and tablets. If you have any available for donation, contact Roger Howells on 01437 760708 to arrange delivery or collection.