The Torch Theatre launched their Young Film Ambassadors scheme this week, with their first online session.

The scheme was launched after months of development and an extensive recruitment campaign.

The Torch Theatre’s Young Film Ambassadors scheme has been made possible by National Lottery funding distributed by Film Hub Wales.

This has been through the BFI FAN Film Exhibition Fund, which was awarded to the Torch Theatre in the Autumn of 2020.

Alex Lloyd and James Gent from the Theatre welcomed their first intake of new members, partaking in the unmissable opportunity for young people in Pembrokeshire interested in film and cinema.

Those aged 14-18 are able to take part in the new scheme, allowing them to watch, discuss and review the latest independent, UK and international, and blockbuster films.

The scheme gives the young ambassadors a chance to get their reviews seen, and to learn more about cinema and filmmaking in focused workshops.

Kieron Self, the film editor for Buzz Magazine, was the first of many special guests for the new recruits. Kieron is known for his role as Roger Bailey on the long-running BBC sitcom, My Family.

Keiron led an engaging, wide-ranging discussion on film, film genres, making an opinion count as a viewer or critic, and his own experiences writing, performing, and developing scripts for film & TV.

Hywel Roberts of young people's film network Into Film Cymru, whose Into Film Festival is the world's largest annual film festival, was also present.

He shared with the youngsters the opportunities for young people to engage with great filmmaking and to develop a critical viewpoint so that they can learn and grow from those experiences.

The workshops and film screenings are taking place online, due to Covid-19 restrictions, until the Torch Theatre is fully reopened.

Once the theatre's doors are open and operating with a full cinema programme, the young ambassadors will be welcomed in person to take full advantage of enjoying films on the big screen.

Alex Lloyd, senior manager - marketing, press & communications at the Torch Theatre said: “It was brilliant to meet so many young people from across Pembrokeshire that share a common passion for film and cinema. This is the start of the journey for the Young Film Ambassadors scheme, we have a number of great workshops and films planned over the forthcoming months that will give a great insight into the film industry. There are certainly a few Marvel film fans here in Pembrokeshire, but we will be embracing the very best of independent and UK cinema as part of the ambassadors’ experience.”