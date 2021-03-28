National maritime charity, the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society, is calling for nominations for those who have demonstrated outstanding bravery and expertise in aiding those in peril at sea, for its annual Skill and Gallantry Awards.

Nominations for the Skill and Gallantry Awards are now open with the society seeking worthy recipients for its Lady Swaythling Trophy, Edward and Maisie Lewis and Emile Robin Awards, as well as for Crew and Individual Commendations, which all encompass different acts of bravery shown during air/sea rescues.

The charity is calling for nominations relating to rescues that took place between 1 April 2019 and 31 March 2021. The closing date for submissions is noon, Friday May 7, 2021.

It is hoped that this year’s awards ceremony will take place as usual at the society’s AGM in October, should Covid-19 restrictions allow.

Chief executive of the Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society, captain Justin Osmond, said: “This year more than ever, the Skill & Gallantry Awards will allow us to commemorate the unsung heroes of the maritime industry. Whilst the majority of us have been staying indoors under strict lockdown rules, let us not forget about the extremely hard-working maritime community that have been out at sea in dangerous conditions working as key workers throughout the pandemic.

“We sincerely hope that we can hold a physical event for this year’s Skill & Gallantry Awards as we would love nothing more than to come together and celebrate the maritime community and thank those that have been protecting the lives of others at sea.

“Whilst those working within the maritime and rescue communities are often humble and consider themselves to only be doing their job, it is important that we recognise and celebrate truly heroic acts and as such, I encourage anyone to come forward who has a nomination to make.”

To submit a nomination for this year’s Skill and Gallantry Awards, contact:

Captain Justin Osmond RN, chief executive

Shipwrecked Mariners’ Society, 1 North Pallant, Chichester, PO19 1TL

Tel: 01243 789329