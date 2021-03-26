Week nine was the final week of this strand of the Milford Community Action project, where plenty got involved.

On March 18th, Milford Haven School handed out: 80 meal packs, 80 breakfast packs, 15 numeracy games, 15 family games, 80 voucher books for the local farm shop, 80 Information leaflet packs, 20 stationery kits, 20 sets of polo shirts/ school uniform, 20 water bottles and 20 school uniform jumpers to vulnerable people across the community.

It hasn't just been the school doing their bit, as Milford Haven Police and staff at Milford Haven Tesco have played their part in helping ensure the meal packs were handed out across Milford Haven.

As this project ends, another begins. Next Thursday will see 'Bags of Books' return, where Milford Haven School will hand out books across the community to battle the low literacy rate across the area.

The handing over of the books will take place with Covid-19 precautions in place, with transparent bags being used in the process to ensure as limited touching as possible.

A school spokesperson said: "Looking back over the past three months, we are overwhelmed and so proud of how much has been achieved, all made possible by the community coming together to support local residents during these unprecedented and tough times.

"This project has been a pleasure to work on, and we are so glad to have made such a positive impact in our own town during this period of challenges."

Milford Haven Police also commented over social media: "This is a great achievement, well done."