NARBERTH and the Cleddau Estuary have been named some of the best places to live in the Wales in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2021.

The comprehensive guide is released online today, March 26, and will be available in the paper on Sunday.

The Sunday Times’ expert judges behind the guide assess a wide range of factors, from schools, air quality, transport and broadband speeds to culture, green spaces and the health of the high street.

They look for improving towns, villages or city centres, for attractive, well designed homes and locations bursting with community spirit - which the pandemic has shown to be the most vital quality of all.

The judges said of Narberth: “A gem of a high street remains Narberth’s greatest asset, with the riches on offer ranging from clothes, homeware and arts and crafts to local produce from Andrew Rees’s butchers or the Welsh deli Fforc.”

They also highlighted the sense of community on display at the Bloomfield House Community Centre, which hosts all kinds of classes and clubs as well as a waste-busting community fridge where residents can help themselves to produce that would otherwise be thrown away.

The Cleddau Estuary also came in for praise: “Villages such as Lawrenny, Llangwm and Landshipping offer waterside living at its most serene on the aptly named ‘Secret Waterway’, with riverside pubs, jaw-dropping views and wonderful wildlife.”

Their favourite things included the Lawrenny Arms and Quayside tearoom in Lawrenny, along with the village shop which is open to residents 24 hours a day via a keycard.

A detailed breakdown of house prices has been supplied by data specialists TwentyCi and information on internet speeds has been supplied by Thinkbroadband.com.

Helen Davies, The Times and Sunday Times property editor said: “This guide has never been so important. The pandemic has taught us just how much we rely on our homes, our communities and our surroundings. With working from home now common, it’s no surprise that many of us are reassessing our priorities and thinking hard about where we really want to live.

“Our focus for this year has been community, countryside and convenience. It hasn’t been a year for big cities or small villages. Instead it is small towns that have shone: big enough to have everything you need within walking distance and small enough for everyone to feel connected.”