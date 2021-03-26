Pembrokeshire County Council’s new chief executive could be confirmed next week if he is given approval by full council.
A report to an extraordinary council meeting on Wednesday, March 31 names a William Bramble as the one candidate for final consideration for the top job following the departure of Ian Westley last year.
Final interviews were held with six candidates earlier in March and a report to council states: “A long discussion at the end of the day culminated in a very clear recommendation from the Committee that Mr William Bramble be recommended to Council for appointment to the position of Chief Executive.”
On Wednesday, Mr Bramble will be asked to give a ten-minute address on what he considers the “most important strategic priorities for the authority as we emerge from the pandemic.”
Group leaders and a representative of non-affiliated members can then ask questions before a final vote is taken.
Members will also be asked to approve a change of job title for the post of deputy chief education officer to head of school improvement and a request to recruit to the role which will have a potential pay package of £110,000.
