Children of Neyland Community Primary School partook in the school's 'Kindness Challenge' over the recent lockdown.

The challenge set by the school required them to complete 30 acts of kindness across 30 consecutive days.

The children had to then log it online to their Google Classroom or write all the acts down onto a paper copy.

Many acts included cheering the residents at local old people's homes with drawn pictures and making cakes for neighbours.

Other pupils partook in the challenge by helping their own family, by conducting such acts as making cups of tea for relatives or helping with the bins without being asked.

Grandparents received kind letters from some children as part of the challenge and many people's dogs were walked across the last 30 days.

The pupils who took part in the challenge and received medals for their participation ranged in age from nursery to Year Six.

Headteacher Clare Hewitt said: "I have been so proud of the children and how they readily accepted the challenge. They have loved sharing the ways they have made people smile during what has been a very challenging time. We celebrated together in our virtual assembly and it was joyous to see the children wear their medals with pride around the school and going home at the end of the day. A huge diolch yn fawr to our fabulous children and all their hard work. What a great community!"