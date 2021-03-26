A MAJOR holiday park operator is opening its four west Wales sites next Friday, April 2.

Haven, which has a trio of parks in Pembrokeshire and one in Ceredigion, made the announcement today, Friday March 26, after First Minister Mark Drakeford announced the Wales’ tourism sector will be able to start re-opening from Saturday, March 27, as the stay-local rule is lifted.

The company owns Kiln Park in Tenby and the nearby Penally Court and Lydstep Beach holiday parks, as well as Quay West in New Quay on Cardigan Bay.

Haven stated: “Following the announcement by the First Minister in terms of Wales’ roadmap out of lockdown, we are pleased to announce our plans for reopening our parks across Wales.

“We are delighted that the majority of our Welsh parks will reopen to guests from Friday, April 2. Due to travel restrictions affecting the rest of the UK, we will only be able to welcome guests from Wales at this time.

“As a result of the above restrictions we will regrettably have to cancel breaks from guests living in England, Scotland and Ireland for those due to arrive prior to April 12. We are contacting these guests directly with regard to the options available to them. We look forward to welcoming them back to Haven later in the year.

“Our Hafan y Mor park at Pwllheli will reopen to holidaymakers from April 12. Due to the size of the park and the timing of the announcement from the Welsh Government, we will need some additional time to ensure we can offer guests the holiday experience they know and enjoy at Haven.”