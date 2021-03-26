WALES Air Ambulance and other emergency services were called to a medical emergency at Steynton's Plas Peregrine estate on Wednesday afternoon.
Emergency services, including police, ambulance and fire teams, arrived after concerns over "the welfare of a male."
The male in question was shortly afterwards taken to Withybush Hospital, seven miles away.
Local police asked people to avoid the estate in Steynton, near Milford Haven, while the situation was dealt with.
Dyfed-Powys Police said: "We were called to a property in Plas Peregrine at around 3.30pm on Wednesday, March 24, over concerns for the welfare of a male.
"He was taken to hospital by air ambulance."