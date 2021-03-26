Pembroke Dock's autism care home, Bangeston Hall has joined with people from across Wales to create an art display raising awareness of autism in their community.

World Autism Awareness Week starts on Monday, March 29 and runs through to Sunday, April 4.

The giant art display is made up of 90 individual pieces of artwork, and can be found at the Orbis Education and Care’s café, shop and life-skills centre The Orb in Swansea.

Photos from the Orbis Education and Care art project

Kris Davies and Steve Knapik with the young people from Orbis Dan y Coed

Bangeston Hall provides services for up to 17 people, and is located on London Road, Pembroke Dock. It has lands of up to seven acres, and is a part of the Orbis education and care development.

The Orbis development runs 17 schools, residential homes and two community life skills centres for children and adults with complex needs associated with autism across Wales.

Amanda Morgan-Taylor, Chief Operating Officer at Orbis Education and Care said:

“Creating this piece of artwork has been a very special experience for the children and adults we support and also our hard-working staff, who have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to make sure the needs of those we support continue to be met. “It is hugely symbolic of the togetherness we feel as an organisation in not only continuing to raise awareness of autism within our wider communities, but in also remaining united during a time which has separated many of us, and the people we care for, from loved ones.”

They will be setting up a virtual Makaton choir session and introducing a new training video for staff focusing on sensory trauma to raise awareness of the impact it can have for an autistic person as part of its World Autism Awareness Week celebrations.

The Blue Balloon Charity that Orbis has partnered with offers personal, and financial support to children in need, with £250 raised so far in recognition of the art project from local businesses and individual supporters.

The head of education at Orbis, Emma Thomas said: " Our team of creative education, care and therapeutic professionals support children to feel safe and respected, whilst providing bright and colourful child-friendly environments in which to learn, live and make friends."