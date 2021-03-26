The Welsh Government’s latest round of NDR based payments for businesses affected by the national Covid-19 restrictions concludes at the end of March 2021.
Automatic payments have been made to those businesses who have previously received payments under the NDR Restrictions and NDR Restrictions Extension Grants.
If an automated payment has not been received, businesses are asked to please apply before the end of March. The criteria and application process for the grant can be found at: https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/business-advice-and-support