Another 15 new cases of coronavirus recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Friday, March 26).
Public Health Wales data shows there were seven new cases in Carmarthenshire, six in Pembrokeshire and two in Ceredigion.
Across Wales, 190 new cases have been confirmed and three new suspected Covid-19 deaths have been reported.
The total number of cases in Wales is now 208,694, with 5,498 deaths.
No new deaths were recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 472 throughout the pandemic.
The total number of cases across the three counties is now 15,802 – 10,663 in Carmarthenshire, 3,391 in Pembrokeshire and 1,748 in Ceredigion.
There have been 14,876 tests carried out since the last report.
Across Wales, 1,341,620 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 389,663 the second.
In Hywel Dda the health board has administered 203,271 vaccinations up to March 24 – 27,378 over the last seven days.
There have been 80,495 first doses and second doses 13,737 administered in Carmarthenshire, 56,734 first doses and 9,045 second doses in Pembrokeshire and 31,225 first doses and 5,490 second doses in Ceredigion.