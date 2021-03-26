A FISHGUARD mum has undertaken a mad March march, covering 100 miles in a variety of fancy dress, to raise money for the Fishguard and Goodwick crowd funder appeal.

As reported in the Western Telegraph, The Fishguard & Goodwick: Funding for the Future campaign, supported by Golden Globe-nominated Matthew Rhys, aims to raise £30,000 for projects which will benefit local children and teenagers, as well as visitors to the area.

These include buying a replacement for the much-loved but recently-retired helter-skelter slide outside the Ocean Lab on the Parrog; helping fund Theatr Gwaun's Show up Saturday programme of exciting creative workshops aimed at teenagers and young adults and supporting the chamber of trade and tourism's efforts to improve tourist information on the Parrog and in the town and provide start-up funds for its north Pembrokeshire minibus guided tours.

Mum-of-two and infant schoolteacher, Sally Berry, decided to get pounding the pavements, walking the equivalent of four marathons in four weeks, to help raise cash for the crowd funder.

"I thought 'how can I help raise money for my community during a lockdown? I know – walk," said Sally.

"So I set myself a target of 100 miles in March - most of it in fancy dress."

Sally has taken to the streets, beaches and walking paths dressed as a giant teddy bear, an inflatable pink pig and a blue genie to name but a few.

"So far it's been brilliant," she said. "I as I feel I've not only helped to raise funds and awareness of the project- but made people smile when they see a huge pink inflatable bear, or blue genie or pirate pass them on the street.

"The biggest challenge has been persuading my children to walk with me while I'm wearing a variety of silly suits.

"The highlight has been the reaction of the local community, the beeps and waves make me smile, and I've met lots of new people."

So far the fund stands at over £16,000. To contribute visit crowdfunder.co.uk/funding-fishguards-future.