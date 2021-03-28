Firstly, this week's feedback included a welcome email from Roz Hughes.

"My godfather, who lives in Hakin, read your Memories article in the paper and contacted me as my dad is mentioned. Alan Phillips was recollecting his time at Milford Haven RNAD, and he was asking about my dad, Billy Hughes.

“Unfortunately, my dad passed away on October 2, 2001.

Here is a photograph of the last lorry leaving Milford Haven RNAD on March 29, 1990, and my dad is on the far-right hand side. The 2nd photo is of one of the jazz bands in which my dad played the drums.

“B/R L-R Billy Hughes...drums; Tony Brooks...bass guitar; Dave Knowles…rhythym guitar; F/R Tom Craig…tenor clarinet; Leon Cochrane...alto clarinet; Graham Lane...trumpet; Russ Brooks...Leader/ trombone/ vocals."

Many thanks for getting in touch, Roz.

From the response I've been getting, it's obvious that Alan's Depot memories have managed to rekindle similar recollections for many ex RNAD workers…including Bob Barnes from Plymouth...who penned some personal thoughts from his days as a child, in Trecwn. Here's the first part of his story.

"The war years at Trecwn, RNAD. I came to live at Trecwn because father was ex Naval CPO sailmaker, completed 28 years service put on reserve, and was called to join the Royal Marine Police, now MOD police, and ordered to keep guard at the Depot at Trecwn, along with 50 to 60 others...all ex RN or Marines with their families who lived in Barham Rd.

“The depot was the best kept secret in the country, but the Government must have known war was imminent, by 1940 the depot was complete in valley with 50 tunnels and magazines were open and working with local workers.

“A lot of women filling mines shells torpedoes with cordite and some had badly stained yellow skin from handling cordite. Gloves were not known.

“Outside on fences were hundreds of boxes for workers to put cigarettes and lighters for safety. The whole depot had to be spark proof, even the small gauge railway line was copper. The fence around the whole valley was walked by police having to call in from boxes around the whole site. The families were from Plymouth, Chatham and Portsmouth.

“Can you imagine the children coming to a wonderful place with woods, streams and open countryside? One big adventure playground. I was 10 at the time and attended the village infants school (so sad to see the state of it now). Mr Hughes, headmaster. Playing with local pupils…I remember Islwyn Griffiths, a friend, his parents ran the post office.

“At 11 years old we were bussed to Fishguard Council School...Mr Nicholas, Head RNVR Officer, still remember Woodwork lessons and methods. We had to work in the school gardens as part of education, planting veg for school kitchens.

“At 13, I had my first crush...a waitress just like 'Allo 'Allo’...black dress, white pinafore…the cafe off square. While waiting for the bus to take us home, went in for a cup of tea...too shy to say anything."

We'll be returning Bob's tale, which also includes his receiving a boxing medal from Jack Petersen, former British heavyweight champion.

Now it's time for another look back into TRM Trawler Corner with Sea Lord H 71...built in 1947.

227 tons. 107' long. Originally named Georges Langanay, but in April 1949, under the ownership of A J Tilbrook (Trawlers), Milford…changed to Sea Lord.

Skippers included Charles Watts and C Coombes.

She wasn't a frequent caller at Milford, but some of the old fishing fraternity may remember her.

Landed at Milford from November 1949 to June 1950, and from April 1951 to January 1952.

In December 1948 she went aground on Haisbro Sands and was assisted into Yarmouth by the Cromer lifeboat Henry Blogg...19 lives saved.

In 1975 she was abandoned in the ‘ships' graveyard’ in Halsafjorden, Norway...and here's a snap of her during one of her infrequent Milford landings.

And for our teasers...the answer I was looking for to last week's poser (what is the only part of the body that is spelled the same backwards and forwards?) was EYE.

And this week's ayes were Ronald Starkey, Elinor Jones, ‘Flashbang,’ ‘therealjr,’ Joyce Layton, Les Haynes, Margaret Lloyd, Geoffrey Sizer, Sandra Sayers, Margaret Jones, Cynthia Edwards, John Glover, Anne and Jets Llewellyn.

I had a few who had an alternative three-letter answer, but decided it was more ornithological than anatomical!

Time for me to scarper, but I'll leave you with a thought from Albert Einstein..."Do not grow old, no matter how long you live. Never cease to stand like curious children before the Great Mystery into which we were born."

Cheers Albert.

Take care...stay safe.