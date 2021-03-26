Police are appealing for information over missing man, Steven May, who caught the train from Goodwick on Wednesday, March 24.
The 36-year-old caught the train at 12.30pm and was bound for Sheffield, but he did not arrive at his destination.
Steven is described as white, 5ft 7ins, very lean, with short hair and blue eyes.
He was wearing a dark blue trespass coat, grey jeans and a cream backpack, as in the photograph.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Dyfed-Powys Police, quoting DP-20210325-168.
This can be done online at bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101. If you are deaf, hard of hearing or speech impaired, text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908.