An investment into a new Roll on Roll off (RoRo) passenger ship has been made by Irish Ferries.
The 'Blue Star 1' ship will be arriving on the Rosslare to Pembroke Dock route in early April. It will have the capacity to carry up to 1,500 passengers, 100 freight vehicles and up to 700 cars depending on freight volume.
Andrew Sheen, Irish Ferries Managing Director, said: “We are very pleased to add a quality ship of the calibre of the versatile Blue Star 1 to the Irish Ferries fleet. This ship will be the fastest RoRo Passenger ship operating between Britain and Ireland and this will help ensure schedule integrity. The introduction of this ship underlines our commitment to the Rosslare to Pembroke route, the primary shipping corridor between Ireland and South Wales. It also underlines our commitment to the significant contribution that this route makes in facilitating trade for both exporters and importers as well as facilitating essential passenger movements and future tourists as the country re-opens post COVID-19”.
The ship offers a host of quality facilities including 192 cabins for freight drivers/passengers, self-service restaurant, café/bar, Club Class lounge, onboard duty-free shop, children’s play area and spacious outdoor decks. The tripling of cabin numbers will facilitate more single occupancy cabins for freight drivers, a welcome development for our freight customers.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment