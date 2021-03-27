Progress on the William Marshal statue project was at a high this week, as the Pembroke and Monkton History Society released photos of the statue to the public.

William Marshal was the first earl of Pembroke in the 13th century, and rose from noble birth to a prominent figure as a mentor to five kings. For more information about William Marshal visit https://www.britannica.com/biography/William-Marshal-1st-earl-of-Pembroke.

Two years ago on the 800th anniversary of Williams death, a campaign was set up to create a life like statue of him for Pembroke Town.

Pembroke and Monkton Local History Society chair Linda Asman said:

"The ensuing fundraising campaign was a great success with the community enthusiastically behind it. Generous contributions from Wales Community CIC and Pembrokeshire County Council’s Enhancing Pembrokeshire grant has enabled us to reach our funding target allowing the project to take shape. As with the Henry VII statue, we are working closely with Pembroke Town Council, without whose support the project would not be possible."

Sculptor, Harriet Addyman presented the Pembroke Town Hall with a maquette (miniture statue) of William Marshal which she envisaged as a knight on horseback. Around 100 people attended the campaigning event at Pembroke Town Hall.

Martin Caveney's picture of the William Marshal maquette, presented to Pembroke Town Hall in 2019

Harriet also designed and created the bronze statue of Henry VII, which can be found on the bridge at the Pembroke Millpond. She studied Sculpture firstly at Carmarthen College with sculpture restoration and then Bristol University a Fine Art Sculpture Degree. Most of her working life has been in Model making and Design with Autodromo Ltd in Narberth making all sorts of exhibition and display models, but she never thought she would make sculptural bronzes.

Harriet said:

"Its such an honour to be making bronze pieces, I never thought this would happen in my lifetime, the opportunity to make these two sculptural pieces is wonderful for me, I had no idea how to make a horse and had to go and breath a few noses and stroke a few flanks before I began. Sally Williams in Carmarthenshire allowed me to be with her Andalucian horse Oliaji for measurements and so a big thank you to her."

By September the society are hoping the statue will be finished, and the if restrictions allow they would like to hold an unveiling ceremony for the bronze statue, that will reside beneath Pembroke Castle opposite Westgate Chapel.