Pembrokeshire County Council Leader, Councillor David Simpson, has provided a further coronavirus update for Friday, March 26.

“On Tuesday we marked the one year anniversary of the first UK lockdown.

“It was a poignant moment and I’d like to once again extend my sympathies to everyone who has lost a loved one as a result of the pandemic.

“It occurred to me this week that the total UK death toll has now reached over 126,000 - more than the total population of Pembrokeshire.

“That really brings home the impact that coronavirus has had.

“It has been a long road but thanks to everybody’s collective efforts the situation today is far, far improved.

“That has been further evident today with the Welsh Government able to detail further changes to the Covid-19 measures.

“Our officers are currently reviewing the details and what they mean for our services and in particular the tourism industry locally ahead of the Easter break, and we will provide further details over the coming week.

“In the meantime the message remains to continue to do all those things that have become second nature by now – maintain social distancing, wash hands regularly and wear a mask when required, unless exempt.

“Turning to vaccinations, across the Hywel Dda region we have now passed a total of 200,000 doses given. A fantastic effort so far.

“In Pembrokeshire 56,734 people have now received the first dose of the vaccine, equal to 45.1per cent of the population.

“A further 9,045 have received both doses. Each jab is a step closer to better times.

“In other health news, Hywel Dda University Health Board has this week decommissioned Ysbyty Enfys Carreg Las, the Field Hospital at Bluestone.

“Its creation last year at breathtaking speed remains an immense source of pride.

“We obviously would have preferred that the field hospital would never be needed but we are pleased to have been a partner in providing this important facility for local residents.

“Our schools will break up today for the Easter holidays and I’m sure there are some tired young people out there after a busy first few weeks back.

“I’d like to take this opportunity pay tribute to all the hard work that has taken place, mostly behind the scenes, to get all primary school and some secondary school learners back into the classroom.

“It has been a huge effort and Headteachers have told me of their delight at hearing schools full of fun and laughter once again.

“As we return after the two week break for Easter, all secondary school pupils will also return to the classroom.

“This will be a major step forward for us all in the pandemic.

“I hope all learners enjoy the Easter break and return refreshed ready for the term ahead.

“Stay safe everyone.”