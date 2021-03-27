Another 10 new cases of coronavirus recorded in the Hywel Dda health board area according to today’s figures (Saturday, March 27).

Public Health Wales data shows there were five new cases in Carmarthenshire, five in Pembrokeshire and none in Ceredigion.

Across Wales, 210 new cases have been confirmed and three seven suspected Covid-19 deaths have been reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 208,895, with 5,505 deaths.

One new death was recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 473 throughout the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 15,812 – 10,668 in Carmarthenshire, 3,396 in Pembrokeshire and 1,748 in Ceredigion.

There have been 13,970 tests carried out since the last report.

Across Wales, 1,365,335 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 400,743 the second.

Dr Chris Williams, incident director for the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said: “Welsh Government has announced the lifting of the ‘stay local’ requirement from today, Saturday 27 March, and that self-contained holiday accommodation can open for those who live in Wales. People should stay within the borders of Wales unless for essential travel such as work or education.

“In addition, six people from two households are able to meet outdoors, organised outdoors activities for children under 18 can resume, and libraries can re-open.

“This slight easing of COVID-19 lockdown rules is encouraging, however we need to be very clear that Coronavirus has not gone away. While the number of cases is declining overall, there are still several areas which have higher rates and there are still a large number of people who have not been vaccinated. In order to protect everyone, including the most vulnerable, we must all stick to the rules.”

“Everyone must maintain constant vigilance by keeping two metres apart from people that you don’t live with, practising hand hygiene and wearing a mask in indoor environments.

“It is clear that Coronavirus has not gone away, “Welsh Government restrictions state that you should not go into any other household or mix indoors with other people who you don’t live with.

“If you are contacted by your local TTP team then it is important that you are truthful with them about where you have been and who you have met. They are not there to judge, they are there to help prevent ongoing transmission of the virus and to protect the community.

“If you are asked to self-isolate by your local TTP team then please ensure that you do so for the full ten days – this will help break any chains of transmission.

“We encourage everyone, whatever their background, social demographic and ethnicity, to have the vaccine when they are offered it.