A 97-YEAR-OLD former Saundersfoot shopkeeper who 'appreciated life and getting to 97' died in Withybush Hospital after suffering a fall at home, Pembrokeshire Coroner, Paul Bennett, heard on Thursday.

Coroner's officer, Lisa Jenkins, told an inquest that Winifred Bertha Prout had owned shops in the village before retiring at the age of 55 to look after her husband.

After he died in 2009 Mrs Prout's son Martin moved in with her and cared for her on a full-time basis.

The inquest heard that Mrs Prout used a walking frame to get around the house and had had a couple of minor falls in the past.

On the night of November 20 last year, she had fallen in her kitchen after going to get a glass of water without using her frame for support.

Her son found her and she was taken to Withybush Hospital.

The following day she had surgery on her hip. When she was checked at 11pm she was comfortable and her blood pressure had recovered following the operation.

However, at 4am the next morning she was found unresponsive. The trauma and orthopaedic doctor in the hospital recorded her death as cardiac failure, a fracture to the neck of the femur, which was operated on, and a geriatric fall due to old age and frailty.

"She appreciated her life and appreciated getting to the age of 97," her son Michael told the inquest. "She had a happy life; it was a good life really."

"Unfortunately, your mum had this fall and was hospitalised and required surgery and didn't survive the surgery," said Mr Bennett.

He recorded a conclusion of accidental death, stating that the chain of events that led to Mrs Prout's operation had begun with the accidental fall at home.

