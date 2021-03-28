A PEMBROKE Dock man who suffered from the restrictions imposed by the first lockdown turned to drugs and lost his life, an inquest heard on Thursday.

Daniel Tobin, was a sought after boat builder and carpenter, a black belt in martial arts and was well-read and a voracious reader.

The inquest heard that he had endured bullying during his early life and suffered from low self esteem and mental health issues.

Coroner’s officer, Lisa Jenkins, told the hearing that In his teens and 20s Mr Tobin had used heroin. He had come off drugs at around the age of 28 but continued to drink ‘quite a lot’.

Pembrokeshire Coroner, Paul Bennett, heard that 52-year-old Mr Tobin was ‘greatly affected by the lack of freedom and restrictions’ at the start of lockdown last year.

He was unable to see family in Bristol, unable to go to the library and the gym and suffered financially.

“His mental health started to deteriorate, and he started to use drugs,” coroner’s said Ms Jenkins.

His mother contacted police in July as she was concerned for his wellbeing and worried that he was abusing alcohol and drugs.

In late September she tried to get hold of him repeatedly, but his phone kept going to voice mail. Worried, she rang the police at 8.49 on September 24.

At 9am police entered the property and found Mr Tobin unresponsive.

A post mortem found a combination of prescribed and non-prescribed drugs including heroin, as well as a significant level of alcohol and recorded the cause of death as 1A- cardio respiratory depression and 1B- the combined effects of morphine with prescribed medication and alcohol.

“This was a talented individual who had clearly found a particular skill in life which was unable to be put to full use,” said Mr Bennett.

“Daniel was a person who had an interest in boats and boat building and was very well respected for doing so.

“One can only speculate what might have been the case had we not faced the restrictions and difficulties had we have had to deal with over the last 12 months.”

Mr Bennet recorded a conclusion of drug related death.

Why do newspapers report inquests?