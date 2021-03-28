Mrs Barbara Sykes Fraser, Kilgetty

BARBARA Fraser passed away suddenly, at home, on February 14, aged 87.

Originally from Bangor, north Wales, Barbara gained a scholarship to Bangor University and went on to train as a teacher.

It was whilst studying at University she met her husband Roland. They married and moved to Llanyravon, Gwent and after the birth of Michael and Gillian she went on to take a post as an English teacher at Croseyceiliog Secondary School, Gwent.

She had a natural music talent and a wonderful singing voice. She won numerous Eisteddfod awards in her youth then continued to play many lead roles in amateur operatics. She absolutely adored music of all kinds and loved to sing and dance. Her voice could always be heard above the crowd and she was first up and last to leave the dance floor at family gatherings.

She was widowed at a young age and moved to Pembrokeshire in 1974 where she married again and set up and ran a highly successful health and beauty clinic at Cherrylands, Begelly, with her husband Martin, until she retired in her mid-60s.

She was a friend to all animals and often had a houseful of cats and dogs. She donated and raised monies for many animal charities including Dogs Trust, Guide Dogs for the Blind and The Donkey Sanctuary, to name a few. She was often seen on the local bus and around Kilget ty, Saundersfoot and Tenby with her little dogs and was always keen to have a chat.

When she was in her mid 70s she met Jim on one of her bus trips. They married shortly after and spent eight happy years until his death in 2017. They shared a love of music and enjoyed going to the local Golden Age Club, helping with the singing nun’s group, going to films at the Salvation Army in Tenby and having a little flutter on the horses.

She also enjoyed reading, doing crosswords, and entering magazine competitions, rather successfully.

Family left to mourn are children Mike and Jill and daughter and son in law, Sarah and John, grandchildren Dean, Ben, Jenny, Becky and Freya and great grandchildren, Sophie, Emily, Tegan, Olivia, Mair, Florence and Iestyn.

The funeral service was held at Parc Gwyn crematorium on March 3 with the Rev Steve Brett officiating.

The family would like to thank everyone, in particular neighbours and friends, who helped Barbara especially after the death of Jim and during the difficult period of Covid restrictions.

Freda Elvira Jenkins Fishguard

FREDA was born in St Ishmaels on September 29, 1928, the daughter of Gwyn and Alice Jenkins and younger sister of Eric and Alan.

Freda was an able pupil, and after attending Milford Haven County School, she became a teacher at Dale Primary School. In 1952 she married Donald Jenkins, a farmer from Herbrandston, and they moved to Forge Farm, Dwrbach, Fishguard where they farmed until 1982, when they retired to Fishguard.

Freda was very sociable throughout her life and made many friends in Fishguard. She was an active member of St Mary’s Church, the WI and Mothers’ Union, and she spent time fundraising for Cancer Research UK, and campaigning for the Breast Test Wales mobile unit to visit Fishguard.

She was a talented seamstress and prizewinning cook – especially cake making and decorating.

In 2008 Don died, but she continued to lead a full and independent life even though her health declined (she was formally diagnosed with Alzheimer’s dementia in 2018). She died peacefully at home on February 4.

Freda will be especially remembered for her amazing resilience and good humour. She greeted whatever came her way with a warm smile and a kind word – her “never give in“ spirit kept her going, and her sense of fun remained strong throughout her life.

Freda leaves to mourn her daughter Gwyneth, and son in law Phil, her grandchildren Nerys and Ninian, their partners Dan and Alex, and her beloved great grandchildren Sam, Gwen and Harry.

Her funeral service was at Parc Gwyn Crematorium on February 17, and her ashes were buried at St Mary’s Church Cemetery, Fishguard, on March 10, with the arrangements being sensitively managed by Paul Jenkins and Sons, Funeral Directors, Fishguard.

Sylvia Herberg Freystrop

THE funeral took place recently of Mrs Sylvia Herberg of Clareston Lodge, Freystrop, who passed away peacefully at home at the age of 69. She was laid to rest at Freystrop Cemetery in a family service.

Sylvie was born in Milford Haven, and moved to Freystrop in 1973 when she married husband Derek, and where she later brought up her family, who she was devoted to.

She worked in a number of retail and admin roles in younger years, including Woolworths, Asda and Clinton Cards.

Sylvie was a keen knitter, traveller and crossword enthusiast. She will be remembered as a kind and loving soul, utterly dedicated to her family, as a much cherished wife, mother, grandmother and sister.

The family left to mourn are husband Derek, daughter and son-in-law Leanne and David, son Gareth and grandsons Jack and Ben. She is also mourned by her siblings Ken, Shirley, David and Julie and their spouses and children. Funeral bearers were Nicholas, Chris, Darren and Shaun; all family members.

The family have received many wishes, cards and messages and would like to thank everyone for their kindness. There were family flowers only but if desired, donations in lieu of flowers in memory of Sylvie can be made to Paul Sartori Foundation Ltd and sent to Paul Sartori Foundation, Paul Sartori House, Winch Lance, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire, SA61 1RP.

Arwyn Pritchard, Little Haven

THE sudden but peaceful death of Evan, at home in Little Haven on January 7, shocked his family, friends, employees and clients from Pembrokeshire and beyond.

Evan, who was 70, was a successful well-known business man and established EP Evan Pritchard Contractors Ltd in 1971 a long-established civil engineering and construction company which has built an enviable reputation for reliability and quality workmanship over 50 years.

Evan had a natural charm, good sense of humour and a mischievous nature and most of all, a man that held family values foremost.

He leaves behind his devoted wife Joan who he married in 1971, his three precious children Nicola, Joanna and Mathew, their spouses Sean, Simon and Emma and grandchildren Terrie, Georgia, Ryan, Ava, Heidi and Sebastian.

Evan was the youngest son of the late Tom and Winnie Pritchard of New House Farm and later Noble Court Caravan Park, Narberth and the devoted brother of John, Bill and (late) Tom.

The funeral service limited to family only due to the Covid restrictions was held at Parc Gwyn Crematorium where Canon Mike Rowlands officiated the service.

Numerous family and friends lined the roads as Evan’s cortège passed enroute to the crematorium where a large number of his employees lined the entrance as a mark of respect.

The principal mourners were Joan (wife), children Nicola and Joanna (daughters), Sean and Simon (sons in law), Mathew (son) and Emma (daughter in law) Terrie and Georgia (grand daughters) and John and Bill (brothers).

The family wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kindness, numerous bouquets of flowers and expression of sympathy and to Mr Roy Folland, Haverfordwest for carrying out the funeral arrangement in a dignified manner.

There were family flowers only and donations if desired in Evan’s memory to the Little Haven Lifeboat and Air Ambulance Wales may be sent to Mrs Nicola Savage, Mountain Cross Cottage, Hayscastle Cross, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire SA62 5PR