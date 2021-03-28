NEWTOWN 0 HAVERFORDWEST 3

HAVERFORDWEST County ensured that the race for a top six position will go right to the wire after notching a fine 3-0 win over Newtown at Latham Park.

Goals in each half from Kieran Lewis, and Cameron Keetch, with a superb strike, secured the points, before Marcus Griffiths added a third goal late on.

To finish in the top six at the league split, the Bluebirds will travel to Penybont on Friday needing a win, as well as a defeat for Caernarfon at The New Saints.

Newtown started brightly, with Jordan Evans curling a free-kick wide, and then Alex Fletcher's left wing free-kick also flashed wide five minutes later.

Keeper Matthew Turner was called into action early on as he tipped Lifumpa Mwandwe’s cross onto the crossbar, and Nick Rushton's follow up was scuffed wide.

At the other end, some great play down the right saw the ball was crossed in to Lewis, who volleyed just wide – but on 23 minutes the Bluebirds were ahead.

Corey Shephard picked out Keetch down the left with an inch perfect pass, and he pulled back for Lewis to slot home a well-worked goal for the visitors.

Shephard almost caught the Newtown keeper out from the halfway line, but his volley dropped onto the top of the net, but the hosts were always a threat.

Newtown regained their momentum by the end of the half with Evans' shot deflected wide, and defender Scott Tancock put in a timely block to deny Rushton.

Just before half time, Mwandwe raced into the box and struck a low, left-footed shot, which was well-saved by keeper Matthew Turner to maintain the lead.

The Bluebirds came out on the front foot in the second half, and Lewis almost doubled his tally when he headed a Jazz Richards just wide at the near post.

Just over 10 minutes into the second half, however, the Bluebirds made it 2-0 with another fine move, which left the Newtown defence reeling.

Kieran Lewis flicked the ball towards Corey Shephard, who controlled and rolled the ball towards the onrushing Keetch, who rifled home into the top corner.

The Robins had plenty of possession but failed to trouble keeper as a resolute visiting defence worked hard to contain the promising home attack,

When the ball fell to Nick Rushton in the box, his shot was dragged wide, and Shane Sutton also volleyed over from the edge of the box.

Ben Fawcett was introduced for the Bluebirds, and he was soon racing through on goal, but under pressure he fired over the bar.

As Newtown committed more bodies forward, Corey Shephard stepped up to play a brilliant ball over the top, and the points were secured.

The ball was chased down by Marcus Griffiths, who rounded the Newtown keeper to complete a stunning 3-0 win for the Bluebirds.

NEWTOWN: Dave Jones, Jake Phillips, Jack Kelly, Kieran Mills-Evans (capt), Nick Rushton (James Davies 72), Jordan Evans, George Hughes, Jonathan Letford (Jamie Breese 58), Shane Sutton, Alexander Fletcher (Ryan Edwards 85), Lifumpa Yande Mwandwe. Substitutes not used: Kham Stevenson (GK), Sean McAllister, James O’Neill, Alfie Edwards, Chris Hughes, Callum McKenzie, David Lewis, David Rose.

HAVERFORDWEST: Matthew Turner, Trystan Jones (Ben Fawcett 52), Alaric Jones, Scott Tancock, Ricky Watts (capt), Corey Shephard, Cameron Keetch, Elliot Scotcher (Kurtis Rees 67), Kieran Lewis (Marcus Griffiths 77), Daniel Williams, Jazz Richards (Sean Pemberton 77). Substitute not used: Wojciech Gajda.

Referee: Aaron Jones. Assistants: Connor Fowler & Jordan Christopher. Fourth official: David Morgan.