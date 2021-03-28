POTENTIALLY dangerous mole traps have been left in a cycle area used frequently by young children, leading worried parents to voice their concerns about the harm they could cause and the timing of the trappers.
The traps, which kill moles by snapping shut and impaling them on sharp pieces of wire were set in the children's cycle area in Llanboidy.
Reader, Cathy Mellor, said they had been set up in the area where the kids play.
"They were in the grass in centre of the cycle path, she said. "Several kids have come across them
Ms Mellor questioned the timing of setting the traps, coming as it does at a time when the area will be used a lot by young children.
"They've been out in the few days before Easter holidays and the lockdown being lifted. It's disgusting," she said.
"You can see the damage it could do to little hands and feet of children."
The Western Telegraph is making enquiries to find out who set the traps