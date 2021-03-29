PEMBROKESHIRE'S Greenacres Animal Rescue Centre has beat dozens of others across the UK to win an Animal Star Award.

The awards provide recognition for 'animals and humans alike for the extraordinary things that they do'.

They take nominations from the public for the people or organisations that they think deserve recognition.

Once the nominations close, they are sent to a panel of judges, each an industry expert in their field, to determine our category winners. Lead judge this year is former CEO of The Badger Trust and well-known animal campaigner Dominic Dyer.

Greenacres won the Animal Rescue/ Rehoming Centre of the Year category.

"We are thrilled to announce that we have won UK Rescue and Rehoming Centre 2020 at the Animal Star Awards," said a spokesperson for Greenacres.

"When we received the nomination never did we believe we would win.

"This is testament to our amazing, dedicated and hardworking team of staff, volunteers and supporters as without you we would be nothing. We are the Green Army.

"Thank you all so so much and a huge thank you to the Animal Star Awards for choosing our centre.

"We are bursting with pride."

Greenacres is currently appealing for funding to keep its essential service running during the pandemic. Because of coronavirus restrictions the centre's shops have been mostly closed, depriving it of a vital source of income.

You can donate via its Facebook page; via the Greenacres website pennies for lives appeal - https://bit.ly/39SOWii, via the PayPal Charity Fund - https://bit.ly/2Y4pLE0 or cheque donations can be sent to – Greenacres Rescue, Talbenny, Haverfordwest, SA62 3XA.

You can also donate directly to help pay the centre's vets bills; call Fenton Vet Practice on 01437 762806 option two and they will take a donation over the telephone, this is then taken directly off Greenacres' monthly invoice or to help with the centre's animal feed bill, call CCF Johnston 01437 890473 and buy a food of your choice, this will then be delivered with Greenacres' weekly order.