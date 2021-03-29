IN March 1961 I stood on the Barracks Hill, Pembroke Dock, and watched Sunderland ML824 make a perfect landing on the Haven.
As she taxied towards the Dockyard the two escorting Shackletons roared low in over the town in salute. It was an emotional moment!
Your recent article reminds us of the sad departure of the aircraft ten years later.
However, it is not the only time that we have let valuable heritage icons be lost.
The Warrior, now in Portsmouth’s dockyard; The Cleddau King ferry, sold to Northern Ireland; The Norrard Star, the only deep-sea trawler to be built in Pembroke Dock- scrapped; The Rosyth No1 the ‘Yard’s last steam locomotive, now an attraction on the Pontypool and Blaenavon Railway.
Now we hear that there are plans to ‘Redevelop’ the remaining structures of the Victorian dockyard.
Our county depends largely on tourism for income, jobs, and future prosperity. Let’s not lose any more of our potential economic assets!
DES BROWN,
Tenby