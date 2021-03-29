A Milford Haven father died from a combination of prescribed drugs and historic heart damage an inquest heard on Thursday.

Coroner's officer, Lisa Jenkins, told the inquest that John Collins, 34, had had a history of drug and alcohol abuse from the age of 15, however he had been drug free for six years and had moved to Pembrokeshire where he got married and started a family.

The inquest heard that in May 2019 his house was decimated by a fire that had started in his shed. He blamed himself for the incident and turned to drugs again, injecting Subutex.

In September 2019 Mr Collins suffered from recurring chest infections and fever, for which he was treated by his doctor.

He also suffered from swollen legs for around three months, on some days they were so bad he could not walk or put his shoes on.

Eight to ten weeks before his death he was taken of Subutex and prescribed Suboxone by his doctor.

The inquest heard that on May 16 2020 Mr Collins experienced pulsating blood vessels and on May 17 he complained of chest pains throughout the night.

On the morning of May 18 his wife called an ambulance as his skin was yellow and his lips blue. Paramedics visited the house and checked him over, but he was not admitted to hospital.

Later that morning he collapsed and stopped breathing. An ambulance was called, and he was taken to hospital but attempts to revive him were not successful.

A post mortem showed concentrations of the prescription drugs buprenorphine, sertraline, and quetiapine in his system.

It concluded that Mr Collins had died of acute cardio respiratory failure from the combined effects of prescribed medication along with underlying cardio vascular complications caused by [previous] chronic drug abuse.

Pembrokeshire Coroner, Paul Bennett, said this was a 'particularly sad and difficult case' of someone who had 'a long history of drug abuse' but in later years had taken steps to mitigate this.

"This is clearly somebody who had suffered damage to his body as a consequence of earlier historic illicit drug use which played a background part in the events that led to his death," he said.

"At the time that he died he was not someone who was a victim of chronic illicit drug taking but rather a victim of the combined effects of taking prescribed medication together with the damage caused by that historic drug abuse."

Mr Bennett recorded a conclusion of drug related death.