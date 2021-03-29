There were no new cases of coronavirus recorded in Pembrokeshire or Ceredigion according to today’s figures (Monday, March 29) but seven in Carmarthenshire.

Public Health Wales data shows there were seven new cases in the Hywel Dda health board area, all of them in Carmarthenshire.

Across Wales, 125 new cases have been confirmed and one new suspected Covid-19 death has been reported.

The total number of cases in Wales is now 209, 191, with 5,506 deaths.

No new deaths were recorded in the Hywel Dda area, with the total standing at 473 throughout the pandemic.

The total number of cases across the three counties is now 15,829 – 10,678 in Carmarthenshire, 3,402 in Pembrokeshire and 1,749 in Ceredigion.

There have been 13,013 tests carried out since the last report.

Across Wales, 1,400,750 have received a first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and 416,862 a second dose.

On Sunday, March 28 Dr Giri Shankar, Incident Director for the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak response at Public Health Wales, said:

“Welsh Government has announced the lifting of the ‘stay local’ requirement from Saturday 27 March, and that self-contained holiday accommodation can open for those who live in Wales. People should stay within the borders of Wales unless for essential travel such as work or education.

“In addition, six people from two households are able to meet outdoors, organised outdoors activities for children under 18 can resume, and libraries can re-open.

“This slight easing of COVID-19 lockdown rules is encouraging, however we need to be very clear that Coronavirus has not gone away. While the number of cases is declining overall, there are still several areas which have higher rates and there are still a large number of people who have not been vaccinated. In order to protect everyone, including the most vulnerable, we must all stick to the rules.

“Everyone must maintain constant vigilance by keeping 2m apart from people that you don’t live with, practising hand hygiene and wearing a mask in indoor environments.

“Welsh Government restrictions state that you should not go into any other household or mix indoors with other people who you don’t live with.

“If you are contacted by your local TTP team then it is important that you are truthful with them about where you have been and who you have met. They are not there to judge, they are there to help prevent ongoing transmission of the virus and to protect the community.

“If you are asked to self-isolate by your local TTP team then please ensure that you do so for the full ten days â€“ this will help break any chains of transmission.

“We encourage everyone, whatever their background, social demographic and ethnicity, to have the vaccine when they are offered it.

“Following a rigorous scientific review of all the available data, the MHRA has confirmed that the available evidence does not suggest that blood clots in veins (venous thromboembolism) are caused by COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca. This follows a detailed review of reported cases as well as data from hospital admissions and GP records. This has been confirmed by the Government’s independent advisory group, the Commission on Human Medicines, whose expert scientists and clinicians have also reviewed the available data.

“We need your continued support to control the spread of Coronavirus, so please do not send your child to school if they are unwell, even if you are not sure if they have Coronavirus. Please continue to work from home if at all possible.

“When you take your child to school, always keep your distance from other parents, wear a face covering, and don’t stay around and chat. Please don’t invite other children or their parents to your home to play or stay indoors, even if they are in the same bubble at school. We need to continue to limit the numbers of people we meet socially to minimise spread of the virus. Currently a maximum of six people from two households living locally can meet outdoors, including in private gardens.”

“Make sure your child understands the importance of washing their hands regularly.

“Coronavirus cases by variant in Wales are reported on the UK Government website. The dominant strain in Wales is the Kent variant, and there is currently no evidence of widespread community transmission of other Variants of Concern in Wales.

“Restrictions on UK and international travel remain in place. More information on current travel guidance is available on the Welsh Government website.

“If you or a member of your household develop a cough, fever or change in sense of taste or smell, you must self-isolate immediately and book a free Coronavirus test, either by calling 119 or by visiting www.gov.wales/getting-tested-coronavirus-covid-19.”