A 35-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of two common assaults in Lower Lamphey Road, Pembroke, at around 9.35am on Saturday, 27 March.
Police said that he admitted the assaults, and a spokesperson said they have enrolled him onto the diversionary scheme. This scheme is ran by the POBL group, and aims to divert low level offenders away from the criminal justice system.
Instead of receiving a court punishment, the diversionary scheme offers support and guidance to stop offenders from repeating their crimes.
Only low level offenders can join this scheme.
If you would like to report a common assault crime to the police, please call 101 or in an emergency contact 999.
Any further evidence, or suspicions can be raised to their email address at 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk.