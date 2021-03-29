A RETIRED police inspector carried out a sustained attack on his then partner, kicking her, punching her and using a knife to strike the back of her head, a court heard on Monday.

Paul Bonning, 54, of East Back, Pembroke, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

On July 1 2018 Bonning, who had served with distinction first in the Met and then in Dyfed-Powys Police, had been out drinking with his girlfriend of the time.

Prosecutor Ian Wright told the court that the couple had returned to his address in Pembroke where they continued to drink and watch television.

Swansea Crown Court head that Bonning, 54, had consumed beer, wine gin and whisky.

After his partner asked a question about a woman who had once come back to the house Bonning 'lost it' becoming angry and aggressive, shouting and screaming at her and frothing at the mouth.

He grabbed her and pulled her off the sofa and she ended up on the floor. He then slapped her across the face. She tried to get away but he then began to hit and kick her.

She curled into a foetal position and pleaded with him not to kick her back as she had back problems and had had surgery that he knew about. However, he continued to kick her all over her body.

When the woman tried to clarify what she had been saying when Bonning lost his temper for a second time. As she tried to walk towards the door he began shouting and screaming again and got her back on the floor where he resumed kicking and punching her.

He left the room and returned brandishing a knife which he raised in her direction. She pleaded with him not to use it and tried to get out of the room.

Bonning then struck her to the back of her head with the handle of the knife causing a 10 cm laceration which began to bleed.

She became hysterical, at which point he told her to go to hospital. He went up to bed, telling her not to come into the bedroom as she would bleed on his sheets.

The following morning he told her to go to hospital but to tell staff she had fallen backwards.

At Withybush Hospital, when staff saw the extent of her injuries, which included the laceration on her head, bruising to her eyebrow, both her arms, her ribs, shoulder and tenderness in her spine and upper back, they contacted the police.

Bonning's victim told officers what had happened but was worried because he was a retired police inspector and fearful that people wouldn't believe her and of the repercussions.

When she next met Bonning he told her not to tell the police anything, saying it would get him in a lot of trouble.

The court heard that she felt manipulated by him and that he told her that there would be consequences if she reported it and that he knew how the system worked.

He was interviewed by police and gave a no comment interview with a prepared statement denying the assault.

The police served a domestic violence protection notice on Bonning but when it expired the couple stayed in touch. There were no further physical assaults but there were incidents of verbal abuse.

The relationship ended in January 2019 and after this Bonning's victim contacted police to say that she wanted to pursue a complaint.

In an impact statement Bonning's victim said the assault had left her questioning everything she once believed in and following it she had hit rock bottom, feeling isolated from family and friends and too ashamed to reach out to them.

She said the emotional scars from the assault remained to this day and that she suffers from flashbacks of the abuse. Her self esteem has suffered, she is no longer able to leave the house alone and questions whether she will be able to trust anyone again.

In defence, Dean Pulling, said that his client was of previously exemplary character as a serving police officer, and that there had been no reoffending in the past three years.

He said at the time Bonning was going through a difficult time and was in a dark place, suffering from burn out, stress and depression and drinking excessively. He had since sought help for these problems and was remorseful.

"This is a sad case of someone with a previously exemplary character in the dock of a crown court," said judge Mr Recorder Ifan Wyn Lloyd Jones.

"A woman suffered injuries at your hands and with a weapon.

"You lost your temper, you were screaming. You shouted at her and punched and kicked her body. To make matters worse you then got the weapon, the knife and struck her to the back of the head with the handle.

"It's clear from the victim statement that the offence has had a significant effect on the victim."

The judge imposed a 12 month prison sentence, suspended for 18 months. He also ordered Bonning to pay his victim £2,000 compensation and to pay £720 costs and to attend a building better relationships course and a 20 day rehabilitation activity requirement.