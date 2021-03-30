A WOMAN whose retired police inspector partner kicked and punched her and then hit her in the back of the head with a knife has called his sentence a joke and urged others in a similar situation to speak out and get out.

Paul Bonning, 54, of East Back, Pembroke, admitted assault occasioning actual bodily harm and was sentenced at Swansea Crown Court on Monday.

Prosecutor Ian Wright told the court how retired police inspector Bonning has ‘lost it’ after an evening drinking grabbing his victim and then repeatedly kicking and punching her before getting a knife and using it to hit the back of her head.

He then went to bed, telling his victim not to come up as she would get blood on his sheets.

The woman suffered a laceration to her head, bruising to her eyebrow, both her arms, her ribs, shoulder and tenderness in her spine and upper back.

After the assault Bonning told his victim not to tell the police anything, saying it would get him in a lot of trouble.

In a victim impact statement she said that the assault had left her questioning everything she once believed in and following it she had hit rock bottom, feeling isolated from family and friends and too ashamed to reach out to them.

She said the emotional scars from the assault remained to this day and that she suffers from flashbacks of the abuse. Her self esteem has suffered, she is no longer able to leave the house alone and questions whether she will be able to trust anyone again.

In mitigation, Dean Pulling, said that his client was of previously exemplary character and was ‘in a dark place’ at the time of the assault.

Bonning was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months. Judge Mr Recorder Ifan Wyn Lloyd Jones ordered Bonning to pay his victim £2,000 compensation and to pay £720 costs. He must also attend a Building Better Relationships course and a 20 day rehabilitation activity.

The judge, Mr Recorder Ifan Wyn Lloyd Jones, did not impose a restraining order saying that as the offence occurred in 2018 ‘I do not take the view that this is necessary or appropriate’.

Speaking to the Western Telegraph after the sentencing his victim said:

“It makes my blood boil. I do feel angry about it. He gets to walk away from it. He has admitted what he has done and just been told ‘never do it to anyone else for 18 months’. It’s like a reward for him.”

The woman said she had not had any help or support from the police and hadn’t been offered counselling or any other help after her ordeal.

“I can understand why victims never come forward and it keeps happening,” she said. “It’s been years and for what? He still gets to walk around smug.

“It’s been hell of a journey but whatever the outcome, at least I have closure now and can move on with my life.

Despite her disappointment at the sentence the woman urged anyone else in a similar situation to speak out and get out of the relationship.

“It does take a lot of guts and a lot of support to speak out,” she said. “But I would say ‘if you are hit once don’t let yourself get hit twice or three times. This is how it goes on and gets worse.

“It is so hard. I have always been such a strong person but I have had everything sucked out of me. Everybody else could see it but I didn’t.

“It starts grinding you down and sucking everything out of you. You think it’s normal after a time.

“I would say report it and get support. Don’t sit back and blame yourself. Talk to someone, talk to your best mate, and get out of it.”