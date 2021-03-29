Pembroke Dock's Pizza Time has made it into the semi-finals of the British Kebab Awards 2021.

There are currently around 17,000 kebabs in the UK, and the Pizza Time in Meyrick Street, Pembroke Dock has been voted into the top 20 for Wales.

A representative for the Pembroke Dock Kebab said they are very happy about getting to the semi-finals and are looking forward to the results of the finalists for Wales.

Review of Pizza Time, Pembroke Dock

The British Kebab Awards have been running their annual competition for nine years now, and said they have attracted record breaking entries this year.

Ibrahim Dogus, founder of the British Kebab Awards and Director of the recently formed Kebab Alliance, said:

“Kebab eateries are a key part of the local community and it’s great to see so many entries at the end of a year that has tested every business operating in the hospitality sector. Getting to the semi-final is a real achievement given the competition across the country and all outlets should be rightly proud. We wish all semi-finalists the best of luck.”

Each country in the UK will have a kebab winner, and there are several other sub-categories kebabs can compete in for awards.

Pembroke Dock Pizza Time Kebab

A ceremony will be held at at the Park Plaza, Westminster Bridge Hotel, on Friday, October 26 to celebrate these awards. Previously over 1,200 guests have attended the ceremony, including cabinet ministers and shadow cabinet members.

This year some of the guests will include Conservative Minister Nadhim Zahawi, Labour MP Carolyn Harris, and Assistant General Secretary of Unite Steve Turner.

Andrew Kenny, UK Managing Director of longstanding award sponsors Just Eat, said:

“We’re delighted to continue our sponsorship of the British Kebab Awards, which recognises individuals and businesses at the forefront of the kebab industry. Not only do the longlisted restaurants and takeaways serve fantastic food, they also offer a vital source of local jobs, bring diversity to our high streets and make a significant contribution to the UK economy - particularly important at the end of a challenging year.”

Now local people can get behind their local kebab eatery by selecting their winner at britishkebabawards.co.uk.

Sponsors also include leading household brands and major players in the kebab industry, including Unilever and its leading brands Hellmann's and Ben & Jerry's. Other sponsors include Cobra Beer, Big K Charcoal, Bookers, Coca-Cola, Alton and Co Accountants, Atlacarte, DD Points, Troy Digital, McCain Foods and Foodelo.

Lord Karan Bilimoria, the Founder and Chairman of Cobra Beer, Horacio Cal, Away-from-Home CD Director at Unilever, and Business and Industry Minister Nadhim Zahawi, who is currently serving as the Minister for the COVID Vaccine Deployment went on record to show their support for the awards.