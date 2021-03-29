Site investigations will begin in Newgale shortly as part of Pembrokeshire County Council’s response to the impact of climate change in the area.

The work starts in the week beginning Monday, April 5 and builds on plans for a new section of road inland, following consultation with the community in 2016 and 2017.

The work will continue for a number of weeks at locations including the car park at the bottom of Welsh Road and the coastal section of the A487 between Welsh Road and Newgale Hill. Further work will follow inland.

Specialist machinery will be taking soil and road samples and the information gathered will allow engineers to identify technical issues to refine the preferred route and design for the road element of the project.

The samples will also show how the existing coast road through Newgale might be affected by coastal erosion.

A new road will ensure travel can continue between Roch and Penycwm during times of poor weather or flooding and protect connections between the St David’s Peninsula and the rest of the County.

Work is also underway to identify other important proposals for Newgale.

These include improving footpath and cycle routes, enhancing the rich flora and fauna of the valley, maintaining access to the beach for existing users and speaking to those likely to be most directly affected by sea level rise and more frequent flooding.

A consultation and engagement website will be launched in the coming months, providing the latest details on the project and a way for the public to have their say.

Pembrokeshire County Council and consultants are looking forward to hearing the views of local communities and interested parties to help shape and refine proposals for Newgale.

The aim is to ensure the Newgale Coastal Adaptation Scheme works for the community both now and in the future.

You can contact the team directly by emailing Newgale@atkinsglobal.com, or writing to Rob Morgan, Atkins, 12 Orchard St, Swansea West Glamorgan, SA1 5AD.